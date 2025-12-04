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Poster of Dolly's career
Kinoafisha Films Dolly's career

Dolly's career

, 2025
Dolly's career
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Dolly's career

Cast

Aleksandr Samoylenko
Aleksandr Samoylenko
Maecenas
Ivan Agapov
Ivan Agapov
Editor
Olga Volkova
Olga Volkova
Nanny
Aleksey Onezhen
Aleksey Onezhen
Dolly
Aleksey Vesyolkin
Aleksey Vesyolkin
Butterfly
Mikhail Pavlik
Cheerful man
Anzhelika Pechka
Apple tree
Anatoliy Terentev
Reporter
Karolina Koytsan
Princess
Sofia Soskina
Girl in restaurant
Vasiliy Neverov
Bodyguard
Director Evgeny Youlikov
Writer Svetlana Astretsova, Evgeny Youlikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget $2,000,000
Production TRI A Film Production Company
Also known as
Dolly's career, Карьера Куколки

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 4 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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