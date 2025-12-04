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Dolly's career
Dolly's career
, 2025
Dolly's career
Russia / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Aleksandr Samoylenko
Maecenas
Ivan Agapov
Editor
Olga Volkova
Nanny
Aleksey Onezhen
Dolly
Aleksey Vesyolkin
Butterfly
Mikhail Pavlik
Cheerful man
Anzhelika Pechka
Apple tree
Anatoliy Terentev
Reporter
Karolina Koytsan
Princess
Sofia Soskina
Girl in restaurant
Vasiliy Neverov
Bodyguard
Director
Evgeny Youlikov
Writer
Svetlana Astretsova
,
Evgeny Youlikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2025
Budget
$2,000,000
Production
TRI A Film Production Company
Also known as
Dolly's career, Карьера Куколки
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0.0
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Updated 4 December 2025
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