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Kinoafisha Films Propavshiy

Propavshiy

, 2026
Russia / Thriller

Cast

Lev Zulkarnaev
Lev Zulkarnaev
Seva
Slava Kopeykin
Slava Kopeykin
Misha
Maxim Stoyanov
Maxim Stoyanov
Anton Kuznetsov
Anton Kuznetsov
Viktoriya Isakova
Viktoriya Isakova
Darya Balabanova
Darya Balabanova
Yekaterina Medvedeva
Svetlana
Mark Boyko
Egorka
Aleksandr Korotkov
Aleksandr Korotkov
Igor
Aleksey Barynin
Administrator
Director Kirill Kemnits
Writer Nikita Grushin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2026
Production A10, Gonzo Film, Moskitosfilms
Also known as
Propavshiy, Пропавший

Film rating

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