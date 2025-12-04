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Poster of Santa Company
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Santa Company
5.1

Santa Company

, 2013
Santa Company
Japan / Animation, Fantasy, Short / 18+
Poster of Santa Company
5.1

Synopsis

Noel is an 11-year-old girl who despises Christmas. She has lived with her father ever since her parents divorced three years ago, but her father ends up busy at work every Christmas and she cannot play with her friends from school. On a lonely Christmas Eve, Noel takes her usual apartment complex elevator ride to her home, but when the doors open, she finds herself lost in a humongous factory—owned by Santa Claus. Santa Claus has gone corporate as Santa Company with the motto "Swiftly, surely, secretly." The outfit takes orders and delivers top-notch presents to children in the utmost secrecy. Noel meets some new friends, and together, they take off in a sled to deliver presents.

Cast

Ayumi Fujimura
Noel White
Yûki Kaji
Yûki Kaji
Crystal Bell
Rie Kugimiya
Rie Kugimiya
Thomas Dow
Takahiro Sakurai
Takahiro Sakurai
Pedro Rondo
Hiroki Tochi
Nicolas White
Haruka Tomatsu
Mint Rondo
Minoru Inaba
Shopkeeper
Yûichi Karasuma
Rudolph III
Masamichi Kitada
Santa Claus
Shiho Kokido
Children
Director Yumi Kamakura
Writer Kenji Itoso, Naohiro Fukushima
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 28 minutes
Production year 2013
Production Kenji Studio
Also known as
Santa Company, サンタ・カンパニー

Cartoon rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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