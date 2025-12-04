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Poster of Liliana
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Liliana
6.3

Liliana

, 2024
Liliana
Italy / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Liliana
6.3

Cast

Liliana Segre
Self
Geppi Cucciari
Self
Ferruccio De Bortoli
Self
Fabio Fazio
Self
Enrico Mentana
Self
Mario Monti
Self
Alberto Belli Paci
Federica Belli Paci
Self
Luciano Belli Paci
Self
Franco Vaccari
Director Ruggero Gabbai
Writer Ruggero Gabbai
Composer Piero Salvatori
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Forma International, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Liliana

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 4 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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