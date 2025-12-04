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6.3
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Liliana
6.3
Liliana
, 2024
Liliana
Italy / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
Cast
Liliana Segre
Self
Geppi Cucciari
Self
Ferruccio De Bortoli
Self
Fabio Fazio
Self
Enrico Mentana
Self
Mario Monti
Self
Alberto Belli Paci
Federica Belli Paci
Self
Luciano Belli Paci
Self
Franco Vaccari
Director
Ruggero Gabbai
Writer
Ruggero Gabbai
Composer
Piero Salvatori
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
Forma International, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Liliana
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Updated 4 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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