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Poster of El Sett
7.8
Kinoafisha Films El Sett
7.8

El Sett

, 2025
El Set
Egypt / Biography / 18+
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Poster of El Sett
7.8
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Synopsis

Ailing from a sickness that threatens to silence her forever, Umm Kalthoum, the greatest Egyptian singer the world has ever known, takes to the stage one final time for her most important performance yet, one with the potential to heal a nation broken by the shadow of a great defeat. As she slowly steps onto the stage to deafening chants and applause, fearful for her health and country, a legend finds herself walking down memory lane, reminiscing on her humble beginnings and the seven decade journey of triumphs, failures, defying social conventions, and loves lost that followed.

Cast

Mona Zaki
Umm Kulthum
Harry Szovik
Chris Larter
Ahmed Radwan
El Dessouki
Muhammad Farrag
Ahmed Rami
Ahmad Khaled Saleh
Sheikh Khaled El-Beltagi
Sayed Ragab
Sheikh Ibrahim El-Beltagi
Karim Abdel Aziz
Sherif Sabry Basha
Amir El-Masry
Amir El-Masry
Nelly Karim
Ahmed Helmy
Amina Khalil
Director Marwan Hamed
Writer Ahmed Mourad
Composer Hesham Nazih
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Egypt
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 27 May 2026
World premiere 10 December 2025
Release date
10 December 2025 Egypt
11 December 2025 UAE 18TC
Budget $8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $363,840
Production Film Square, Film-Clinic, Luxor Studios
Also known as
El Sett, El Set, The Lady

Film rating

7.8
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 4 December 2025
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