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Poster of Карыз
Kinoafisha Films Карыз

Карыз

, 2025
Карыз
Kyrgyzstan / Comedy / 18+
Going 18
Not going 2
Poster of Карыз
Going 18
Not going 2

Cast

Ulan Omuraliev
Amantur Musaev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 4 December 2025
Release date
4 December 2025 Kyrgyzstan 14+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 6 votes
Place in the rating
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Updated 4 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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