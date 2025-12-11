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The Fakenapping
4.1
The Fakenapping
, 2025
The Fakenapping
South Africa / Comedy / 18+
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4.1
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Synopsis
Sattam is a young man plagued by bad luck, with every venture he's tried ending in failure. Now on the verge of losing his home to the ruthless Abu Ateeq, he hatches a daring plan to get money out of his wealthy — yet notoriously stingy — father.
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Cast
Yazeed Almajyul
Abdullah AlDaris
Mohammed Aldokhei
Saeed Alewiran
Khaled Ahamd Hwijan
Mohamad Aldokhei
Abdel Azziz Al Skireen
Director
Amine Lakhnech
Writer
Abdulaziz Alessa
,
Ahmed Amer
Composer
Antonin Simon
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Africa
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
11 December 2025
World premiere
11 December 2025
Also known as
The Fakenapping, El falsecuestro, Babamı Ben Kaçırdım, Jak porwałem swojego tatę, Kidnapping maison, Sequestro Fake, 乌龙绑架党
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Film rating
4.1
Rate
10
votes
4.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 2 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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