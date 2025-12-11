Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
4.1
Kinoafisha Films The Fakenapping
4.1

The Fakenapping

, 2025
The Fakenapping
South Africa / Comedy / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
4.1
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Sattam is a young man plagued by bad luck, with every venture he's tried ending in failure. Now on the verge of losing his home to the ruthless Abu Ateeq, he hatches a daring plan to get money out of his wealthy — yet notoriously stingy — father.

Cast

Yazeed Almajyul
Abdullah AlDaris
Mohammed Aldokhei
Saeed Alewiran
Khaled Ahamd Hwijan
Mohamad Aldokhei
Abdel Azziz Al Skireen
Director Amine Lakhnech
Writer Abdulaziz Alessa, Ahmed Amer
Composer Antonin Simon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Africa
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 11 December 2025
World premiere 11 December 2025
Also known as
The Fakenapping, El falsecuestro, Babamı Ben Kaçırdım, Jak porwałem swojego tatę, Kidnapping maison, Sequestro Fake, 乌龙绑架党

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 2 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more