Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within
7.2
Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within
, 2025
Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
7.2
Going
0
Not going
0
Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
The story behind the Uganda-based YouTube dance sensations who have endured devastating personal loss from famine and war, and use the power of dance and song to overcome hardship.
Expand
Cast
Madinah Babriye
Self - Interviewee
Nakitto Esther
Self
Suuna Hassan
Self
Kikomeko Ian
Self
Busfalo Kakooka
Self
Johnny Kityamuweesi
Self - Interviewee
Bosco Mukibi
Self
Flavia Nakamoga
Self
Angel Namasumba
Self
Director
Moses Bwayo
,
David Vieira Lopez
Writer
Moses Bwayo
,
David Vieira Lopez
Composer
Nathan Halpern
,
Robert Pycior
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Online premiere
9 December 2025
World premiere
9 December 2025
Production
Archewell Productions, Campfire Studios, Wontanara Productions
Also known as
Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within, Masaka Kids, a Rhythm Within, Masaka Kids: Muzyka w sercu, MASAKA KIDS: O PODER DA DANÇA, Masaka Kids: Una misión con ritmo, Maska Kids: Rytmer innenfra, 马萨卡的孩子：舞出希望
More
Film rating
7.2
Rate
11
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 2 December 2025
Film Trailers
All trailers
Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree