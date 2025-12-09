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Poster of Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within
7.2
Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within
7.2

Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within

, 2025
Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within
USA / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within
7.2
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Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within - Trailer
Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within  Trailer

Synopsis

The story behind the Uganda-based YouTube dance sensations who have endured devastating personal loss from famine and war, and use the power of dance and song to overcome hardship.

Cast

Madinah Babriye
Self - Interviewee
Nakitto Esther
Self
Suuna Hassan
Self
Kikomeko Ian
Self
Busfalo Kakooka
Self
Johnny Kityamuweesi
Self - Interviewee
Bosco Mukibi
Self
Flavia Nakamoga
Self
Angel Namasumba
Self
Director Moses Bwayo, David Vieira Lopez
Writer Moses Bwayo, David Vieira Lopez
Composer Nathan Halpern, Robert Pycior
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 9 December 2025
World premiere 9 December 2025
Production Archewell Productions, Campfire Studios, Wontanara Productions
Also known as
Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within, Masaka Kids, a Rhythm Within, Masaka Kids: Muzyka w sercu, MASAKA KIDS: O PODER DA DANÇA, Masaka Kids: Una misión con ritmo, Maska Kids: Rytmer innenfra, 马萨卡的孩子：舞出希望

Film rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 2 December 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within - Trailer
Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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