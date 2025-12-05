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Poster of Khajuraho Dreams
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Khajuraho Dreams
5.4

Khajuraho Dreams

, 2025
Khajuraho Dreams
India / Adventure, Drama / 18+
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Poster of Khajuraho Dreams
5.4
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Synopsis

The youth who set out as a tourist to Khajuraho changes their intention as a tourist to a revolutionist when they fight the govt. & the multinational company for the good of the villagers & the changing climates.

Cast

Johny Antony
Raj Arjun
Arjun Ashokan
Sreenath Bhasi
Chandhunadh
Saiju Kurup
Aditi Ravi
Sohan Seenulal
Sharafudheen
Dhruvan
Ameya Mathew
Angel
Raksha Raj
Director Manoj Vasudev
Writer Sethu
Composer Gopi Sundar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 5 December 2025
Release date
5 December 2025 UAE 18TC
Production Good Line Productions, MARS Productions
Also known as
Khajuraho Dreams

Film rating

5.4
Rate 11 votes
2.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 2 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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