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Khajuraho Dreams
5.4
Khajuraho Dreams
, 2025
Khajuraho Dreams
India / Adventure, Drama / 18+
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5.4
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Synopsis
The youth who set out as a tourist to Khajuraho changes their intention as a tourist to a revolutionist when they fight the govt. & the multinational company for the good of the villagers & the changing climates.
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Cast
Johny Antony
Raj Arjun
Arjun Ashokan
Sreenath Bhasi
Chandhunadh
Saiju Kurup
Aditi Ravi
Sohan Seenulal
Sharafudheen
Dhruvan
Ameya Mathew
Angel
Raksha Raj
Director
Manoj Vasudev
Writer
Sethu
Composer
Gopi Sundar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 9 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
5 December 2025
Release date
5 December 2025
UAE
18TC
Production
Good Line Productions, MARS Productions
Also known as
Khajuraho Dreams
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
11
votes
2.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 2 December 2025
Showtimes
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