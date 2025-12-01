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Poster of Welcome to Yiddishland
8.2
Kinoafisha Films Welcome to Yiddishland
8.2

Welcome to Yiddishland

, 2024
Welcome to Yiddishland
Australia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Welcome to Yiddishland
8.2

Synopsis

An upbeat, witty, and timely exploration of a global community of artists creating innovative work in their quest to rediscover and revitalise the endangered Yiddish language. From behind-the-scenes with an acclaimed Yiddish-language version of Yentl in Melbourne, to enjoyably transgressive punk-Klezmer musicians, and Barrie Kosky’s latest trailblazing production in Berlin – the endangered Yiddish language is alive and well in this rousing documentary. The language originated amongst the Jewish community in Eastern Europe, but almost disappeared when more than half of the world’s Yiddish speakers were murdered during the Holocaust. Most of the artists and performers (aka Yiddishists) in the film didn’t grow up speaking Yiddish, but all have found solace, identity, and inspiration in its rich traditions and culture. Ros Horin has mapped a fascinating cultural history.

Cast

Mikhl Yashinsky
Self
Director Ros Horin
Writer Ros Horin, Steven Robinson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Common Room Productions
Also known as
Welcome to Yiddishland

Film rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Updated 1 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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