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8.8
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Marathon Mom
8.8
Marathon Mom
, 2025
Marathon Mom
Israel / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.8
Synopsis
This is the story of Beatie Deutsch, a young mother of five who is racing to fulfill her dream to be an Olympic athlete. Beatie defies the stereotypes assigned to Ultra Orthodox Jewish women, An inspiration for Women of all faiths.
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Cast
Beatie Deutch
Self
Director
Oren Rosenfeld
,
Rebecca Shore
Writer
Baruch Goldberg
,
Rebecca Shore
Composer
Jonathan Bar-Giora
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Israel
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Holy-Land Productions
Also known as
Marathon Mom
More
Film rating
8.8
Rate
10
votes
8.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 1 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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