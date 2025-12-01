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Poster of Marathon Mom
8.8
Kinoafisha Films Marathon Mom
8.8

Marathon Mom

, 2025
Marathon Mom
Israel / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Marathon Mom
8.8

Synopsis

This is the story of Beatie Deutsch, a young mother of five who is racing to fulfill her dream to be an Olympic athlete. Beatie defies the stereotypes assigned to Ultra Orthodox Jewish women, An inspiration for Women of all faiths.

Cast

Beatie Deutch
Self
Director Oren Rosenfeld, Rebecca Shore
Writer Baruch Goldberg, Rebecca Shore
Composer Jonathan Bar-Giora
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Holy-Land Productions
Also known as
Marathon Mom

Film rating

8.8
Rate 10 votes
8.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 1 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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