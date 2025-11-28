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Poster of Tayny dvorcovyh perevorotov. Rossiya, vek XVIII. Film 8. Ohota na princessu. Chast 2
Kinoafisha Films Tayny dvorcovyh perevorotov. Rossiya, vek XVIII. Film 8. Ohota na princessu. Chast 2

Tayny dvorcovyh perevorotov. Rossiya, vek XVIII. Film 8. Ohota na princessu. Chast 2

, 2013
Russia / History, Drama / 18+
Poster of Tayny dvorcovyh perevorotov. Rossiya, vek XVIII. Film 8. Ohota na princessu. Chast 2

Cast

Snezhanna Polezhaeva
Aleksandr Domogarov
Aleksandr Domogarov
Aleksandr Domogarov
Aleksandr Domogarov
Natalya Yegorova
Natalya Yegorova
Vladimir Ilyin
Vladimir Ilyin
Yekaterina Nikitina
Yekaterina Nikitina
Maxim Shchyogolev
Maxim Shchyogolev
Aleksandr Lazarev
Aleksandr Lazarev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2013

Film rating

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