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Poster of 2021
6.3
Kinoafisha Films 2021
6.3

2021

, 2013
2021
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of 2021
6.3

Synopsis

John Cooper is a computer programming genius who starts working on a project to reverse engineer human intelligence using a map of the human genome. John becomes increasingly disillusioned and severely depressed as he begins to question any possible meaning of human thoughts and emotions that can be replicated on computer software. On the verge of a mental breakdown, he meets Emily-a shy, bohemian novelist that is unable to find emotional sustenance outside of the world of her own writing. This is the story of two lost souls searching for a shadow of love in an increasingly alienating modern world.

Cast

Bethany Ford
Emily
Clarence Wethern
John
Scot Moore
Brandon
Charles Hubbell
Psychiatrist
Sam Landman
Mitch
Bill Cooper
Ron
Robin Whitt
Secretary
Casey Millard
Concessionaire
Andrew Sass
Background Talent
Nicole Thompson
Background Talent
Director Dave Ash
Writer Dave Ash, Michael Lent
Composer Charlie McCarron
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 3 October 2013
Release date
3 October 2013 USA
Budget $50,000
Also known as
2021, Connected, Twenty Twenty-One, Two Thousand Twenty-One

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 28 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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