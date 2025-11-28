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Poster of Brother Verses Brother
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Brother Verses Brother
7.7

Brother Verses Brother

, 2025
Brother Verses Brother
USA / Drama, Music / 18+
Poster of Brother Verses Brother
7.7

Synopsis

The twin sons of SF novelist Herbert Gold, filmmaker Ari and musician Ethan collaborate on this 'live cinema' musical drama, 'featuring The Brothers Gold and the People of San Francisco'. It begins with one extroverted brother running late to join his introverted counterpart for an audition of sorts at Vesuvio’s, across Jack Kerouac Alley from City Lights Bookstore. Soon accompanied by a third singer (Lara Louise), these quarrelsome siblings move on to a couple of equally famed local watering holes. They clomp up Telegraph Hill, engage in minor social intrigue, then finally visit Dad on Russian Hill.

Cast

Brian Bell
Tongo Eisen-Martin
John Flanagan
Ethan Gold
Ari Gold
Herbert Gold
Lara Louise
Director Ari Gold
Writer Ari Gold, Ethan Gold
Composer Ethan Gold
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Grack Films
Also known as
Brother Verses Brother, Irmão Versos Irmão

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 28 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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