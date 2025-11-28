The twin sons of SF novelist Herbert Gold, filmmaker Ari and musician Ethan collaborate on this 'live cinema' musical drama, 'featuring The Brothers Gold and the People of San Francisco'. It begins with one extroverted brother running late to join his introverted counterpart for an audition of sorts at Vesuvio’s, across Jack Kerouac Alley from City Lights Bookstore. Soon accompanied by a third singer (Lara Louise), these quarrelsome siblings move on to a couple of equally famed local watering holes. They clomp up Telegraph Hill, engage in minor social intrigue, then finally visit Dad on Russian Hill.