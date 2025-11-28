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Poster of Rashid, the Boy From Sinjar
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Rashid, the Boy From Sinjar
7.0

Rashid, the Boy From Sinjar

, 2025
Rashid, the Boy from Sinjar
Belgium, France / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Rashid, the Boy From Sinjar
7.0

Synopsis

After surviving ISIS prisons as a child, Rashid has been reunited with his family in Sinjar, northwestern Iraq. Now a teenager, the young Yazidi dreams of a brighter future. But peace is fragile, and hatred against his community is resurfacing.
Director Jasna Krajinovic
Writer Jasna Krajinovic
Composer Ruben De Gheselle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Alter Ego, Clin d'oeil Films
Also known as
Rashid, the Boy from Sinjar, Rashid, l'enfant de Sinjar

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 28 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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