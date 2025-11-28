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Rashid, the Boy From Sinjar
7.0
Rashid, the Boy From Sinjar
, 2025
Rashid, the Boy from Sinjar
Belgium, France / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.0
Synopsis
After surviving ISIS prisons as a child, Rashid has been reunited with his family in Sinjar, northwestern Iraq. Now a teenager, the young Yazidi dreams of a brighter future. But peace is fragile, and hatred against his community is resurfacing.
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Director
Jasna Krajinovic
Writer
Jasna Krajinovic
Composer
Ruben De Gheselle
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belgium / France
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Alter Ego, Clin d'oeil Films
Also known as
Rashid, the Boy from Sinjar, Rashid, l'enfant de Sinjar
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 28 November 2025
Showtimes
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