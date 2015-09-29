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Poster of Claws
3.7
Kinoafisha Films Claws
3.7

Claws

, 2015
Queen Crab
USA / Action, Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Claws
3.7

Synopsis

A young girl steals her dad's growth experiment infused grapes and feeds them to a pet crab. Years later, the now gigantic crustacean attacks the town!

Cast

Ken Van Sant
Sheriff Clarke
Mark Polonia
Michelle Simone Miller
Melissa Webber
Kathryn Metz
Jennifer Kane
Richard Lounello
Deputy Sonny Huggins
A.J. DeLucia
Stewart MacKendrick
Danielle Donahue
Daisy
Steve Diasparra
Moe
Yolie Canales
Sally Rae Rooney
Houston Baker
Sketch
Liberty Asbury
Little Melissa
Director Brett Piper
Writer Brett Piper
Composer Jon Greathouse
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 29 September 2015
Release date
21 September 2023 Czechia
29 September 2015 USA NR
Budget $75,000
Production Polonia Brothers Entertainment
Also known as
Queen Crab, Claws, Krabikuninganna, Queen Crab - Die Killerkrabbe, Queen Crab: The Main Course, Королева крабов, 帝王蟹

Film rating

3.7
Rate 10 votes
3.7 IMDb
Updated 27 November 2025

Frequently asked questions about the film “Claws”

When is the premiere of the film “Claws”?

The world premiere of the film “Claws” was on 29 September 2015.

What is the rating of the film “Claws”?

The film “Claws” is rated 3.7/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 3.7/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Claws”?

The runtime of the film “Claws” is 1 hour 20 minutes.

Who directed the film “Claws”?

The film “Claws” was directed by Brett Piper.

What is the budget of the film “Claws”?

The budget of the film “Claws” is $75,000.

Who composed the music for the film “Claws”?

The music for the film “Claws” was composed by Jon Greathouse.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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