The music for the film “Claws” was composed by Jon Greathouse.

The budget of the film “Claws” is $75,000.

The film “Claws” was directed by Brett Piper.

The runtime of the film “Claws” is 1 hour 20 minutes.

The film “Claws” is rated 3.7/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 3.7/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “Claws” was on 29 September 2015.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.