Frequently asked questions about the film “Claws”
When is the premiere of the film “Claws”?
The world premiere of the film “Claws” was on 29 September 2015.
What is the rating of the film “Claws”?
The film “Claws” is rated 3.7/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 3.7/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Claws”?
The runtime of the film “Claws” is 1 hour 20 minutes.
Who directed the film “Claws”?
The film “Claws” was directed by Brett Piper.
What is the budget of the film “Claws”?
The budget of the film “Claws” is $75,000.
Who composed the music for the film “Claws”?
The music for the film “Claws” was composed by Jon Greathouse.