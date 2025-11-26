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5.1
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L.A. Beat
5.1
L.A. Beat
, 2018
911: Officer Down
USA / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
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5.1
Synopsis
A vigilante hijacks a police car and prowls the streets of Los Angeles disguised as a cop, serving his own brand of street justice.
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Cast
Javier Badillo
Franco Delucas
Enigo Bain
Police Officer #2
Devon Baker
Sparkle
Darcy Baldwyn
Police Officer #1
Kayne Cumberland
Police Officer #4
Al Dales
Constable Miller
Kris Dinelle
Police Officer #5
Devenne Drege
Dispatcher #1
Jaime Excell
Police Officer #6
Mikal Grant
Blue
Director
Christoph Kositza
Writer
Christoph Kositza
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2018
Production
KRM Films
Also known as
911: Officer Down, L.A. Beat, 911: Politseinik pantvangis, Bastard Cop
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
Updated 26 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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