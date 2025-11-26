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5.5
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A Million Hits
5.5
A Million Hits
, 2016
Scene Queen
USA / Action, Drama / 18+
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5.5
Synopsis
When a clique of teen girls, led by "scene queen" Ashley, begins bullying local girls to get attention on the internet, it's up to Jess, the girl who's videotaping their fights, to stand up to Ashley's bullying - or become a victim herself.
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Cast
Tess Cline
Ashley
Kate St. Clair
Amy
Monica Perez
Jess
Alyona Real
Kim
David Roland Strong
Principal Maury
Fran Williams
Connie Spellman
JP DeStefano
David
Reece Everett Ryan
Brian
Joe Bunner
Ashley's Dad
Laurie Gallardo
Jess' Mom
Director
Janet Harvey
Writer
Janet Harvey
Composer
Kubilay Uner
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2016
Production
Variety Photoplays
Also known as
Scene Queen, A Million Hits, Teenage Fight Club
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Film rating
5.5
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Updated 26 November 2025
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