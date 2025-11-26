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Poster of A Million Hits
5.5
Kinoafisha Films A Million Hits
5.5

A Million Hits

, 2016
Scene Queen
USA / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of A Million Hits
5.5

Synopsis

When a clique of teen girls, led by "scene queen" Ashley, begins bullying local girls to get attention on the internet, it's up to Jess, the girl who's videotaping their fights, to stand up to Ashley's bullying - or become a victim herself.

Cast

Tess Cline
Ashley
Kate St. Clair
Amy
Monica Perez
Jess
Alyona Real
Kim
David Roland Strong
Principal Maury
Fran Williams
Connie Spellman
JP DeStefano
David
Reece Everett Ryan
Brian
Joe Bunner
Ashley's Dad
Laurie Gallardo
Jess' Mom
Director Janet Harvey
Writer Janet Harvey
Composer Kubilay Uner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2016
Production Variety Photoplays
Also known as
Scene Queen, A Million Hits, Teenage Fight Club

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 26 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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