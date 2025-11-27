Кошумча, 2025
Kyrgyzstan / Comedy / 18+
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CastCast and Crew
Film details
Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 27 November 2025
Release date
|27 November 2025
|Kyrgyzstan
|14+
Updated 26 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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