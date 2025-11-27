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Poster of Кошумча
Kinoafisha Films Кошумча

Кошумча

, 2025
Кошумча
Kyrgyzstan / Comedy / 18+
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Cast

Zheenbek Monoshev
Kamchy Sarybaev
Ruslan Orozakunov
Ruslan Orozakunov
Eliza Ryskulova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 27 November 2025
Release date
27 November 2025 Kyrgyzstan 14+

Film rating

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Updated 26 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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