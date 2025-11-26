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5.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Constraint
5.4
Constraint
, 2019
Oracabessa
USA / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
About
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Stills
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5.4
Synopsis
While on a redemptive journey to find a missing 6 year old boy, a female grad student crosses path with ruthless human traffickers.
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Cast
Kristina Kopf
Peggy
Brooklyn Sabino Smith
Oracabessa
Maya Sayre
Alice Reinhart
Ralph Scott
Tuco
Phillip S. Wilson
Jean-Pierre Legat
Jeff Cunningham
FBI #1
Franklin Grace
Bertrand
Jeff Benjamin
Lincoln
Kenyatta Foster
Derrick
Jim Foreman
McKenzie
Director
Richard A. Nelson
Writer
Richard A. Nelson
Composer
Jimmy McGee
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2019
Also known as
Oracabessa, Constraint, Trafficking
More
Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Updated 26 November 2025
Stills
Quotes
Nicolas
I don't understand, are we at war?
Oracabessa
A man and a woman in any kind of relationship are always at war. It's just a matter of, to what degree.
Showtimes
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