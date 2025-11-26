A man and a woman in any kind of relationship are always at war. It's just a matter of, to what degree.

Oracabessa A man and a woman in any kind of relationship are always at war. It's just a matter of, to what degree.

I don't understand, are we at war?

Nicolas I don't understand, are we at war?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.