Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Constraint
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Constraint
5.4

Constraint

, 2019
Oracabessa
USA / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Constraint
5.4

Synopsis

While on a redemptive journey to find a missing 6 year old boy, a female grad student crosses path with ruthless human traffickers.

Cast

Kristina Kopf
Peggy
Brooklyn Sabino Smith
Oracabessa
Maya Sayre
Alice Reinhart
Ralph Scott
Tuco
Phillip S. Wilson
Jean-Pierre Legat
Jeff Cunningham
FBI #1
Franklin Grace
Bertrand
Jeff Benjamin
Lincoln
Kenyatta Foster
Derrick
Jim Foreman
McKenzie
Director Richard A. Nelson
Writer Richard A. Nelson
Composer Jimmy McGee
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2019
Also known as
Oracabessa, Constraint, Trafficking

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 26 November 2025

Quotes

Nicolas I don't understand, are we at war?
Oracabessa A man and a woman in any kind of relationship are always at war. It's just a matter of, to what degree.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more