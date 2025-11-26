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2.2
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LoveJacked
2.2
LoveJacked
, 2017
LoveJacked
USA / Action, Adventure, Comedy / 18+
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2.2
Synopsis
College students risk it all to expose a clandestine military project to weaponize love.
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Cast
Ted Ferguson
Dr. X
Jose Rosete
General Mills
Sofia Mattsson
Chelsea Rae Bernier
Ariel
Chad Chance
Self
Elisse Nielson
Dragon Lady
Francis Lansang
Albert
D.J. Mifflin
T-Kid
Randy Jay Burrell
Ace
Lanett Tachel
J-La
Lindsey Schuberth
Beth
Director
Chad Chance
Composer
Beard Bates
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2017
Production
Sequoia Green
Also known as
LoveJacked
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Film rating
2.2
Rate
10
votes
2.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 26 November 2025
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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