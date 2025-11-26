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Poster of LoveJacked
2.2
Kinoafisha Films LoveJacked
2.2

LoveJacked

, 2017
LoveJacked
USA / Action, Adventure, Comedy / 18+
Poster of LoveJacked
2.2

Synopsis

College students risk it all to expose a clandestine military project to weaponize love.

Cast

Ted Ferguson
Ted Ferguson
Dr. X
Jose Rosete
General Mills
Sofia Mattsson
Chelsea Rae Bernier
Ariel
Chad Chance
Self
Elisse Nielson
Dragon Lady
Francis Lansang
Albert
D.J. Mifflin
T-Kid
Randy Jay Burrell
Ace
Lanett Tachel
J-La
Lindsey Schuberth
Beth
Director Chad Chance
Composer Beard Bates
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2017
Production Sequoia Green
Also known as
LoveJacked

Film rating

2.2
Rate 10 votes
2.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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