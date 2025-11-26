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Kinoafisha Films Rush Hour 4

Rush Hour 4

Rush Hour 4
USA, Italy / Action, Adventure, Comedy / 18+

Synopsis

The fourth instalment in the franchise.

Cast

Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan
Chris Tucker
Chris Tucker
Carter
Director Brett Ratner
Writer Ross LaManna
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Italy
Production Arthur Sarkissian Productions, New Line Cinema, Roger Birnbaum Productions
Also known as
Rush Hour 4, A Hora do Rush 4, Csúcsformában 4., Gas do daske 4, Giờ Cao Điểm 4, Tipptund 4, Час пик 4

Film rating

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Best Comedies 
Updated 26 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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