Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Grieving
5.2
The Grieving - trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Grieving
5.2

The Grieving

, 2025
The Grieving
Italy / Horror, Thriller
Trailers
Going 38
Not going 2
Poster of The Grieving
5.2
Going 38
Not going 2
The Grieving - trailer
The Grieving  trailer

Synopsis

Mia, a mourning daughter, attempts to lay her father to rest, only to uncover the dangerous demons he was battling. As she struggles to make sense of a world without him, grief gives way to a chilling truth.

Cast

David Ajayi
David Ajayi
Donatella Bartoli
Donatella Bartoli
Andrea Caldi
Andrea Caldi
Simone Valentino
Simone Valentino
Matteo Pasquini
Matteo Pasquini
Penelope Sangiorgi
Penelope Sangiorgi
Director Alessandro Antonaci, Daniel Lascar, Stefano Mandalà, T3
Writer Alessandro Antonaci, Stefano Mandalà, Daniel Lascar, Paola Dangelico
Composer Stefano Angaramo, Simone Pollino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 22 January 2026
Release date
12 February 2026 Russia Кинологистика
19 February 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
22 January 2026 Kyrgyzstan 16+
22 January 2026 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $83,314
Production T3 Directors S.r.l.
Also known as
The Grieving, W żałobie, Верни меня из мертвых

Film rating

5.2
Rate 13 votes
4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Grieving - trailer
The Grieving Trailer
The Grieving - trailer in russian
The Grieving Trailer in russian
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Mommy Down to the Ride
Mommy Down to the Ride
2026, Russia, Comedy
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body
2026, USA / Canada, Thriller, Action, Comedy
Hokum
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more