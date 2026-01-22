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The Grieving
5.2
The Grieving
, 2025
The Grieving
Italy / Horror, Thriller
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5.2
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The Grieving
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
Mia, a mourning daughter, attempts to lay her father to rest, only to uncover the dangerous demons he was battling. As she struggles to make sense of a world without him, grief gives way to a chilling truth.
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Cast
David Ajayi
Donatella Bartoli
Andrea Caldi
Simone Valentino
Matteo Pasquini
Penelope Sangiorgi
Director
Alessandro Antonaci
,
Daniel Lascar
,
Stefano Mandalà
,
T3
Writer
Alessandro Antonaci
,
Stefano Mandalà
,
Daniel Lascar
,
Paola Dangelico
Composer
Stefano Angaramo
,
Simone Pollino
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
22 January 2026
Release date
12 February 2026
Russia
Кинологистика
19 February 2026
Kazakhstan
18+
22 January 2026
Kyrgyzstan
16+
22 January 2026
Uzbekistan
18+
Worldwide Gross
$83,314
Production
T3 Directors S.r.l.
Also known as
The Grieving, W żałobie, Верни меня из мертвых
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Film rating
5.2
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13
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