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Poster of TheatreHD: Zhenitba
Kinoafisha Films TheatreHD: Zhenitba

TheatreHD: Zhenitba

, 2025
Russia / Theatrical / 18+
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Poster of TheatreHD: Zhenitba
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Cast

Andrey Smirnov
Andrey Smirnov
Aleksandr Yatsko
Aleksandr Yatsko
Olga Ostroumova
Olga Ostroumova
Marina Kondratyeva
Marina Kondratyeva
Anastasiya Belova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 14 December 2025
Release date
14 December 2025 Kazakhstan 16+

Film rating

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