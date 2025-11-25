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6.8
Kinoafisha
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Gridlock
6.8
Gridlock
, 2017
Gridlock
USA / Drama / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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6.8
Synopsis
Rage filled, and trampled by life, David Martin drives through a series of phone calls which crush him further into a confined space.
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Cast
Wolfgang Bodison
Eli
Jeff Houkal
David
Brighid Fleming
Chloe
Laura Coover
Amy
Phil Biedron
Nick
Anthony Robles
Kyle
Natalie J. Davis
Jackie
D. Edward Johnson
Dr. Raja
Linney Allen
Mom
Wes Tate
Radio DJ
Director
Daniel Imperiale
Writer
Jeff Houkal
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
2017
Budget
$500,000
Production
Violet State Productions
Also known as
Gridlock
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Updated 25 November 2025
Showtimes
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