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Poster of Gridlock
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Gridlock
6.8

Gridlock

, 2017
Gridlock
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Gridlock
6.8

Synopsis

Rage filled, and trampled by life, David Martin drives through a series of phone calls which crush him further into a confined space.

Cast

Wolfgang Bodison
Eli
Jeff Houkal
David
Brighid Fleming
Chloe
Laura Coover
Amy
Phil Biedron
Phil Biedron
Nick
Anthony Robles
Kyle
Natalie J. Davis
Jackie
D. Edward Johnson
Dr. Raja
Linney Allen
Mom
Wes Tate
Radio DJ
Director Daniel Imperiale
Writer Jeff Houkal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2017
Budget $500,000
Production Violet State Productions
Also known as
Gridlock

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 25 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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