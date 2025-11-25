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Poster of Nirdosh
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Nirdosh
4.4

Nirdosh

, 2018
Nirdosh
India / Drama, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Nirdosh
4.4

Synopsis

Arbaaz Khan will be essaying the role of a CBI officer in the film Red Affair, which has been written by novelist Amit Khan. The novel, which will be published in both English and Hindi.

Cast

Arbaaz Khan
Crime Branch Officer Lokhande
Manjari Fadnis
Puja Grover
Mukul Dev
Akash Sinha
Sub Inspector More
Ashmit Patel
Gautam
Mahek Chahal
Manisha Kelkar
Sub Inspector Shalini Patil
Geetanjali Mishra
Laxmi Bai
Astad Kale
Rajkumar Kanojia
Watchman
Director Subroto Paul, Pradeep Rangwani
Writer Amit Khan, Amit Khan
Composer Liyaqat Ajmeri, Harry Anand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2018
Budget 80,000,000 INR
Production UV Films
Also known as
Nirdosh, Nevinovat, Red Affair, निर्दोष

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Updated 25 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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