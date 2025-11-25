Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
4.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Nirdosh
4.4
Nirdosh
, 2018
Nirdosh
India / Drama, Detective, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.4
Synopsis
Arbaaz Khan will be essaying the role of a CBI officer in the film Red Affair, which has been written by novelist Amit Khan. The novel, which will be published in both English and Hindi.
Expand
Cast
Arbaaz Khan
Crime Branch Officer Lokhande
Manjari Fadnis
Puja Grover
Mukul Dev
Akash Sinha
Sub Inspector More
Ashmit Patel
Gautam
Mahek Chahal
Manisha Kelkar
Sub Inspector Shalini Patil
Geetanjali Mishra
Laxmi Bai
Astad Kale
Rajkumar Kanojia
Watchman
Director
Subroto Paul
,
Pradeep Rangwani
Writer
Amit Khan
,
Amit Khan
Composer
Liyaqat Ajmeri
,
Harry Anand
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2018
Budget
80,000,000 INR
Production
UV Films
Also known as
Nirdosh, Nevinovat, Red Affair, निर्दोष
More
Film rating
4.4
Rate
10
votes
4.4
IMDb
Updated 25 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree