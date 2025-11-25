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Poster of Director's Cut
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Director's Cut
5.9

Director's Cut

, 2016
Director's Cut
USA / Comedy, Crime, Horror / 18+
Poster of Director's Cut
5.9

Synopsis

Herbert Blount is a crowdfunding contributor for the new Adam Rifkin feature KNOCKED OFF. Unhappy with the film, he steals the footage and kidnaps actress Missi Pyle to star in his own "director's cut!"

Cast

Missi Pyle
Missi Pyle
Mabel
Penn Jillette
Herbert Blount
Harry Hamlin
Harry Hamlin
Hayes MacArthur
Hayes MacArthur
Lin Shaye
Lin Shaye
Captain Wheeler
Gilbert Gottfried
Gilbert Gottfried
Superintendent
Adam Rifkin
Adam Rifkin
Marshall Bell
Marshall Bell
Moving Company Guy
Nestor Carbonell
Nestor Carbonell
CSI Perry
Teller
Rudy Nelson
Cokey Falkow
Bridey Elliott
Director Adam Rifkin
Writer Penn Jillette
Composer Kevin Blumenfeld
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2016
Budget $5,000,000
Production Clink Productions
Also known as
Director's Cut, Режиссёрская версия

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 November 2025

Quotes

Herbert Blount Usually the police captain in movies is an exasperated African American man, but we went with the lady from Insidious.
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