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5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Director's Cut
5.9
Director's Cut
, 2016
Director's Cut
USA / Comedy, Crime, Horror / 18+
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Stills
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Quotes
5.9
Synopsis
Herbert Blount is a crowdfunding contributor for the new Adam Rifkin feature KNOCKED OFF. Unhappy with the film, he steals the footage and kidnaps actress Missi Pyle to star in his own "director's cut!"
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Cast
Missi Pyle
Mabel
Penn Jillette
Herbert Blount
Harry Hamlin
Harry Hamlin
Hayes MacArthur
Hayes MacArthur
Lin Shaye
Captain Wheeler
Gilbert Gottfried
Superintendent
Adam Rifkin
Adam Rifkin
Marshall Bell
Moving Company Guy
Nestor Carbonell
CSI Perry
Teller
Rudy Nelson
Cokey Falkow
Bridey Elliott
Director
Adam Rifkin
Writer
Penn Jillette
Composer
Kevin Blumenfeld
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2016
Budget
$5,000,000
Production
Clink Productions
Also known as
Director's Cut, Режиссёрская версия
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 25 November 2025
Stills
Quotes
Herbert Blount
Usually the police captain in movies is an exasperated African American man, but we went with the lady from Insidious.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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