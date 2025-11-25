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Poster of House of Pain
4.7
Kinoafisha Films House of Pain
4.7

House of Pain

, 2018
House of Pain
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of House of Pain
4.7

Synopsis

After moving into a new home, a Latino family must fight to survive against a gang of violent, home-invading racists who with a supernatural secret to their social status.

Cast

Dawna Lee Heising
Camilla
Brinke Stevens
Brinke
Peter Stickles
Roger
Sheri Davis
Terra
Jennifer Nangle
Joann
Clint Beaver
Gary
Dawna Lee Heising
Camilla
Carrie Bernans
Michelle
Sue Price
Sheila
Amber Jenna Bohac
Carol
Ken May
Jose
Director Dustin Ferguson
Writer Mike Reeb
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2018
Production SoCal Cinema Studios
Also known as
House of Pain

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Updated 25 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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