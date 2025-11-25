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4.7
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House of Pain
4.7
House of Pain
, 2018
House of Pain
USA / Thriller / 18+
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4.7
Synopsis
After moving into a new home, a Latino family must fight to survive against a gang of violent, home-invading racists who with a supernatural secret to their social status.
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Cast
Dawna Lee Heising
Camilla
Brinke Stevens
Brinke
Peter Stickles
Roger
Sheri Davis
Terra
Jennifer Nangle
Joann
Clint Beaver
Gary
Dawna Lee Heising
Camilla
Carrie Bernans
Michelle
Sue Price
Sheila
Amber Jenna Bohac
Carol
Ken May
Jose
Director
Dustin Ferguson
Writer
Mike Reeb
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 13 minutes
Production year
2018
Production
SoCal Cinema Studios
Also known as
House of Pain
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Film rating
4.7
Rate
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
Updated 25 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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