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The Margarita Man
4.0
The Margarita Man
, 2019
The Margarita Man
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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4.0
Synopsis
A young latino man, who fears he will grow up to be like his working class father, goes to college where his love for the party gets him cut off financially and forces him to sell margaritas in order to stay in school.
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Cast
Jesse Borrego
Jimmy Martinez
Danny Trejo
Dr. Valenzuela
Pepe Serna
Jose Martinez
Barry Corbin
Chief Doyle
Valeria Jauregui
Kathy Martinez
Katerina Rakosky
Anthony Guajardo
Miguel Martinez
Sean Koetting
Winslow Huntington
Paul Matthew Lopez
Sergio
Sebastien de la Cruz
Jesse James
Nick Seidel
John
Director
Daniel Ramos
Writer
Aaron Lee Lopez
,
Daniel Ramos
,
Miguel Ramos
,
David Reyes
Composer
Kurt Wipfli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2019
Production
Drop Zone Films, Margarita Man Productions, Mutt Productions
Also known as
The Margarita Man, Mard e Margaritayi
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Film rating
4.0
Rate
10
votes
4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 25 November 2025
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