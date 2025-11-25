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Poster of The Margarita Man
4.0
Kinoafisha Films The Margarita Man
4.0

The Margarita Man

, 2019
The Margarita Man
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Margarita Man
4.0

Synopsis

A young latino man, who fears he will grow up to be like his working class father, goes to college where his love for the party gets him cut off financially and forces him to sell margaritas in order to stay in school.

Cast

Jesse Borrego
Jimmy Martinez
Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo
Dr. Valenzuela
Pepe Serna
Jose Martinez
Barry Corbin
Chief Doyle
Valeria Jauregui
Kathy Martinez
Katerina Rakosky
Anthony Guajardo
Miguel Martinez
Sean Koetting
Winslow Huntington
Paul Matthew Lopez
Sergio
Sebastien de la Cruz
Jesse James
Nick Seidel
John
Director Daniel Ramos
Writer Aaron Lee Lopez, Daniel Ramos, Miguel Ramos, David Reyes
Composer Kurt Wipfli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2019
Production Drop Zone Films, Margarita Man Productions, Mutt Productions
Also known as
The Margarita Man, Mard e Margaritayi

Film rating

4.0
Rate 10 votes
4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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