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Go to Hell and Turn Left
6.7
Go to Hell and Turn Left
, 2019
Go to Hell and Turn Left
USA / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
6.7
Synopsis
Turning to alcoholism following his wife's death, a deaf painter is very confused when he finds her alive two years later.
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Cast
Solana Paz
Clarisse
Cristina Anselmo
Szarlota
Garth Petal
Archie
Daria Bauer
Rev. Aubrey
Charles Lewis III
Mechanic
Keith Jefferds
Elroy Suggs
Marilyn Hughes
Housekeeper
Dan Lipsher
Twigg
Fabien Ferhani
Mutch
Ross Turner
Elroy's Friend
Director
Carlo Caldana
Writer
Carlo Caldana
Composer
Carlo Caldana
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2019
Budget
$300,000
Production
Marguery Films
Also known as
Go to Hell and Turn Left, Mine põrgusse ja pööra vasakule
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 25 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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