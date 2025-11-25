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6.7
Kinoafisha Films Go to Hell and Turn Left
6.7

Go to Hell and Turn Left

, 2019
Go to Hell and Turn Left
USA / Comedy / 18+
6.7

Synopsis

Turning to alcoholism following his wife's death, a deaf painter is very confused when he finds her alive two years later.

Cast

Solana Paz
Clarisse
Cristina Anselmo
Szarlota
Garth Petal
Archie
Daria Bauer
Rev. Aubrey
Charles Lewis III
Mechanic
Keith Jefferds
Elroy Suggs
Marilyn Hughes
Housekeeper
Dan Lipsher
Twigg
Fabien Ferhani
Mutch
Ross Turner
Elroy's Friend
Director Carlo Caldana
Writer Carlo Caldana
Composer Carlo Caldana
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2019
Budget $300,000
Production Marguery Films
Also known as
Go to Hell and Turn Left, Mine põrgusse ja pööra vasakule

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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