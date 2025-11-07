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Poster of Exit Protocol
3.6
Kinoafisha Films Exit Protocol
3.6

Exit Protocol

, 2025
Exit Protocol
USA / Action, Drama / 18+
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Poster of Exit Protocol
3.6
Going 0
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Synopsis

An assassin whose specialty is killing other assassins trying to get out of the business decides to try to get out himself and must then team up with his former mark to escape the hired killers now gunning for them both.

Cast

Scott Martin
Sam Hayden
Dolph Lundgren
Dolph Lundgren
Charles Managold
Michael Jai White
Michael Jai White
Isaac Florentine
Charlotte Kirk
Charlotte Kirk
Danique Kellar
Lina Maya
Nona Messenger
Stephanie Beran
Wicked
Aaron McPherson
Dax
Clint Glenn
Leonardo
J.B. Yowell
Augustus Shadrin
Jack Sheehan
Pilot
Director Shane Dax Taylor
Writer Chad Law
Composer Yagmur Kaplan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 7 November 2025
World premiere 7 November 2025
Release date
11 December 2025 Qatar
27 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Budget $3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $13,126
Production Archstone Entertainment, Archstone Pictures, BondIt Media Capital
Also known as
Exit Protocol, Fight or Flight, Protocolo de Fuga, Väljumisprotokoll, Φονιάς των φονιάδων, Протокол выхода, پروتکل خروج

Film rating

3.6
Rate 10 votes
3.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 25 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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