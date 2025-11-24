Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Othello

Othello

Othello
Qatar, USA / Drama / 18+

Synopsis

In a contemporary war-torn desert in the Middle East, a general is manipulated by his ensign into believing his wife is unfaithful.

Cast

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo
Emilia
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan
Desdemona
David Oyelowo
David Oyelowo
Othello
Director Ian Hylands, David Oyelowo
Writer William Shakespeare, Ian Hylands
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Qatar / USA
Production Eon Productions, Katara Studios, Yoruba Saxon Productions
Also known as
Othello

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 24 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more