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Tere Ishk Mein
6.6
Tere Ishk Mein
, 2025
Tere Ishk Mein
India / Action, Drama, Musical / 18+
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6.6
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Tere Ishk Mein
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Shankar and Mukti's intense love story unfolds against the backdrop of Benaras, exploring surrender and transformation through an all-consuming romance that heals, hurts, and changes them
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Cast
Dhanush
Shankar
Kriti Sanon
Mukti
Prakash Raj
Raghav (Shankar's Father)
Maahir Mohiuddin
Sushil Dahiya
Redin Kingsley
Priyanshu Painyuli
Ved
Tota Roy Chowdhury
Yashwant (Mukti's Father)
Paramvir Cheema
Jasjeet Shergill
Viren Burman
Abeer
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
Murari
Chitranjan Tripathi
Professor Mahtur
Director
Aanand L. Rai
Writer
Himanshu Sharma
,
Neeraj Yadav
Composer
A.R. Rahman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Production year
2025
World premiere
28 November 2025
Release date
28 November 2025
Russia
Indian Films
28 November 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$993,721
Production
Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series
Also known as
Tere Ishk Mein, Amor intenso, Aşkınla Yanıyorum, Intenso Amor, Именем твоей любви, Tere Ishq Mein
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
12
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 27 November 2025
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Tere Ishk Mein
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