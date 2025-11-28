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Poster of Tere Ishk Mein
6.6
Tere Ishk Mein - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Tere Ishk Mein
6.6

Tere Ishk Mein

, 2025
Tere Ishk Mein
India / Action, Drama, Musical / 18+
Trailers
Going 6
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Poster of Tere Ishk Mein
6.6
Going 6
Not going 3
Tere Ishk Mein - Trailer
Tere Ishk Mein  Trailer

Synopsis

Shankar and Mukti's intense love story unfolds against the backdrop of Benaras, exploring surrender and transformation through an all-consuming romance that heals, hurts, and changes them

Cast

Dhanush
Dhanush
Shankar
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Mukti
Prakash Raj
Raghav (Shankar's Father)
Maahir Mohiuddin
Sushil Dahiya
Redin Kingsley
Priyanshu Painyuli
Ved
Tota Roy Chowdhury
Yashwant (Mukti's Father)
Paramvir Cheema
Jasjeet Shergill
Viren Burman
Abeer
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
Murari
Chitranjan Tripathi
Professor Mahtur
Director Aanand L. Rai
Writer Himanshu Sharma, Neeraj Yadav
Composer A.R. Rahman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 28 November 2025
Release date
28 November 2025 Russia Indian Films
28 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $993,721
Production Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series
Also known as
Tere Ishk Mein, Amor intenso, Aşkınla Yanıyorum, Intenso Amor, Именем твоей любви, Tere Ishq Mein

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 27 November 2025

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Tere Ishk Mein Trailer
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