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6.3
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Vasile si naveta spatiala
6.3
Vasile si naveta spatiala
, 2025
Vasile si naveta spatiala
Romania / Comedy / 18+
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6.3
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Cast
Alin Panc
Vasile teacher
Alexandru Pop
Glumpitor
Sebastian Lupu
Vasile Depanatorul (handiman)
George Remes
Priest
Codrin Boldor
Glumpitor
Andra Iulia Stoicescu
Vasilica lu’ primaru’
Ion Grosu
Gogu policeman
George Burcea
Hose Varga
Darius Prodan
Gogulică
Director
Theo Thorn
Writer
Salex Iatma
Composer
Vlad Blindu
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
19 December 2025
Release date
19 December 2025
Romania
Budget
€100,000
Worldwide Gross
$69,372
Production
Papa Pictures
Also known as
Vasile si naveta spatiala, Vasile and the Spaceship
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
11
votes
4.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 24 November 2025
Showtimes
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