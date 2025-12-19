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Poster of Vasile si naveta spatiala
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Vasile si naveta spatiala
6.3

Vasile si naveta spatiala

, 2025
Vasile si naveta spatiala
Romania / Comedy / 18+
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Poster of Vasile si naveta spatiala
6.3
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Cast

Alin Panc
Vasile teacher
Alexandru Pop
Glumpitor
Sebastian Lupu
Vasile Depanatorul (handiman)
George Remes
Priest
Codrin Boldor
Glumpitor
Andra Iulia Stoicescu
Vasilica lu’ primaru’
Ion Grosu
Gogu policeman
George Burcea
Hose Varga
Darius Prodan
Gogulică
Director Theo Thorn
Writer Salex Iatma
Composer Vlad Blindu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 19 December 2025
Release date
19 December 2025 Romania
Budget €100,000
Worldwide Gross $69,372
Production Papa Pictures
Also known as
Vasile si naveta spatiala, Vasile and the Spaceship

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 24 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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