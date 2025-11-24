When lifelong best friends Leo and Ulrich return home after completing their military training, Leo meets the stunning Felicitas at a railway station and is mesmerized by her beauty. A scandal follows, for which Leo is sent away. Returning home three years later, he discovers that much has changed.
Flesh and the Devil, El demonio y la carne, Eros, Es war, Pod jarmom strasti, A Carne e o Diabo, Åtrå, Az asszony és az ördög, Demonio y carne, La carne e il diavolo, La chair et le diable, Mundo, demonio y carne, O Demónio e a Carne, O Diabo e a Carne, Symfonia zmysłów, Télo a dábel, The Undying Past, Xác Thịt Và Ác Quỷ, Σάρκα και Διάβολος, Σαρξ και Διάβολος, Плоть и дьявол, 肉体と悪魔
Film rating
7.6
Rate10 votes
7.6IMDb
Updated 24 November 2025
Quotes
Pastor VossMy boy, when the devil cannot reach us through the spirit... he creates a woman beautiful enough to reach us through the flesh.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.