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Poster of El demonio y la carne
7.6
Kinoafisha Films El demonio y la carne
7.6

El demonio y la carne

, 1926
Flesh and the Devil
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of El demonio y la carne
7.6

Synopsis

When lifelong best friends Leo and Ulrich return home after completing their military training, Leo meets the stunning Felicitas at a railway station and is mesmerized by her beauty. A scandal follows, for which Leo is sent away. Returning home three years later, he discovers that much has changed.

Cast

John Gilbert
Leo von Harden
Greta Garbo
Greta Garbo
Felicitas
Lars Hanson
Ulrich von Eltz
Barbara Kent
Hertha
William Orlamond
Uncle Kutowski
George Fawcett
Pastor Voss
Eugenie Besserer
Leo's Mother
Marcelle Corday
Minna
Max Barwyn
Philippe De Lacy
Russ Powell
Rolfe Sedan
Director Clarence Brown
Writer Marian Ainslee, Benjamin Glazer, Hermann Sudermann
Composer Carl Davis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1926
World premiere 25 December 1926
Release date
25 December 1926 USA NR
Budget $373,000
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Flesh and the Devil, El demonio y la carne, Eros, Es war, Pod jarmom strasti, A Carne e o Diabo, Åtrå, Az asszony és az ördög, Demonio y carne, La carne e il diavolo, La chair et le diable, Mundo, demonio y carne, O Demónio e a Carne, O Diabo e a Carne, Symfonia zmysłów, Télo a dábel, The Undying Past, Xác Thịt Và Ác Quỷ, Σάρκα και Διάβολος, Σαρξ και Διάβολος, Плоть и дьявол, 肉体と悪魔

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 24 November 2025

Quotes

Pastor Voss My boy, when the devil cannot reach us through the spirit... he creates a woman beautiful enough to reach us through the flesh.
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