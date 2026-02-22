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Arena di Verona: Nabucco
Arena di Verona: Nabucco
, 2025
Arena di Verona: Nabucco
Italy / Opera / 18+
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Cast
Anna Netrebko
Christian Van Horn
Amartuvshin Enkhbat
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
2 hours 27 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
22 February 2026
Release date
22 February 2026
Kazakhstan
12+
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0.0
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Updated 24 November 2025
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Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Baltika
19:30
from 1100 ₽
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29 July
from 1100 ₽
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«Arena di Verona: Nabucco» now playing
Wed
29
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