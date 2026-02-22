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Poster of Arena di Verona: Nabucco
Kinoafisha Films Arena di Verona: Nabucco

Arena di Verona: Nabucco

, 2025
Arena di Verona: Nabucco
Italy / Opera / 18+
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Poster of Arena di Verona: Nabucco
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Cast

Anna Netrebko
Anna Netrebko
Christian Van Horn
Amartuvshin Enkhbat
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 2 hours 27 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 22 February 2026
Release date
22 February 2026 Kazakhstan 12+

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Updated 24 November 2025
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Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Baltika
19:30 from 1100 ₽
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«Arena di Verona: Nabucco» now playing

Wed 29
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Baltika
Shodnenskaya
SUB 2D
19:30 from 1100 ₽
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