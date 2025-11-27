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Poster of Andhra King Taluka
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Andhra King Taluka
7.2

Andhra King Taluka

, 2025
Andhra King Taluka
India / Drama / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Andhra King Taluka
7.2
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A fun filled slice of life entertainer

Cast

Ram Pothineni
Sagar
Bhagyashri Borse
Mahalakashmi
Upendra
Andhra King
Rahul Ramakrishna
Eshwar
Rao Ramesh
Simhadri
Vtv Ganesh
Collector
Murli Sharma
Purushottam
Vennela Kishore
Satya
Chanti
Kruthi Kanj Singh Rathod
Professor
Avinashvarma
Gang
Director Mahesh Babu P.
Writer Mahesh Babu P., Anurag Kautoori
Composer Vivek Mervin, Vivek Siva, Mervin Solomon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 27 November 2025
Release date
27 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $77,790
Production Mythri Movie Makers, T Series
Also known as
Andhra King Taluka, Andhra King Thaluka

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 24 November 2025

Frequently asked questions about the film “Andhra King Taluka”

When is the premiere of the film “Andhra King Taluka”?

The world premiere of the film “Andhra King Taluka” was on 27 November 2025.

What is the rating of the film “Andhra King Taluka”?

The film “Andhra King Taluka” is rated 7.2/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 6.4/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Andhra King Taluka”?

The runtime of the film “Andhra King Taluka” is 3 hours 0 minute.

Who directed the film “Andhra King Taluka”?

The film “Andhra King Taluka” was directed by Mahesh Babu P..

How much did the film “Andhra King Taluka” gross?

The film “Andhra King Taluka” grossed $77,790 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “Andhra King Taluka”?

The music for the film “Andhra King Taluka” was composed by Vivek Mervin, Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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