The music for the film “Andhra King Taluka” was composed by Vivek Mervin, Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon.

The film “Andhra King Taluka” was directed by Mahesh Babu P..

The runtime of the film “Andhra King Taluka” is 3 hours 0 minute.

The film “Andhra King Taluka” is rated 7.2/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 6.4/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “Andhra King Taluka” was on 27 November 2025.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.