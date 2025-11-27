Frequently asked questions about the film “Andhra King Taluka”
When is the premiere of the film “Andhra King Taluka”?
The world premiere of the film “Andhra King Taluka” was on 27 November 2025.
What is the rating of the film “Andhra King Taluka”?
The film “Andhra King Taluka” is rated 7.2/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 6.4/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Andhra King Taluka”?
The runtime of the film “Andhra King Taluka” is 3 hours 0 minute.
Who directed the film “Andhra King Taluka”?
The film “Andhra King Taluka” was directed by Mahesh Babu P..
How much did the film “Andhra King Taluka” gross?
The film “Andhra King Taluka” grossed $77,790 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “Andhra King Taluka”?
The music for the film “Andhra King Taluka” was composed by Vivek Mervin, Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon.