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7.7
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Get Rich Free
7.7
Get Rich Free
, 2017
Get Rich Free
USA / Adventure, Comedy / 18+
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7.7
Synopsis
Three young door to door salesmen from Los Angeles get in some financial troubles and decide finding a treasure is the best way to solve them.
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Cast
Brendan Morais
Paul Third
Amir Stephens
Pockets O'toole
Hollis W. Chambers
Ty Iglesi
H.C. Fletcher
J-Rock
Jared Zuro
Radonk
Tone Tone Taylor
Sage
Nicholas Aster
Tall Man Jack
Nikki Lewis
Sandra McMeyer
Donnie Coughlin
Grand Jackson
Kenny Rayburn
Police Officer
Writer
Paul Thind
Composer
Vincent Taylor Hill
,
Philip Horsley
,
Shayan Sharmahd
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2017
Budget
$20,000
Production
Behelith
Also known as
Get Rich Free
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Film rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 21 November 2025
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