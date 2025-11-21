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Poster of Get Rich Free
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Get Rich Free
7.7

Get Rich Free

, 2017
Get Rich Free
USA / Adventure, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Get Rich Free
7.7

Synopsis

Three young door to door salesmen from Los Angeles get in some financial troubles and decide finding a treasure is the best way to solve them.

Cast

Brendan Morais
Paul Third
Amir Stephens
Pockets O'toole
Hollis W. Chambers
Ty Iglesi
H.C. Fletcher
J-Rock
Jared Zuro
Radonk
Tone Tone Taylor
Sage
Nicholas Aster
Tall Man Jack
Nikki Lewis
Sandra McMeyer
Donnie Coughlin
Grand Jackson
Kenny Rayburn
Police Officer
Writer Paul Thind
Composer Vincent Taylor Hill, Philip Horsley, Shayan Sharmahd
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2017
Budget $20,000
Production Behelith
Also known as
Get Rich Free

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 21 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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