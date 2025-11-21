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Poster of E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro
4.9
Kinoafisha Films E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro
4.9

E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro

, 2018
E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro
Brazil / Action, Crime / 18+
Poster of E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro
4.9

Synopsis

A group of terrorists kidnaps a soccer player's daughter and plans to blow up the Maracanã in the middle of the World Cup. Rafael, a former member of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, has a mission to save the girl and prevent this disaster.

Cast

Carol Castro
Rosa
Lorena Comparato
Maiara
Genésio de Barros
Avô de Gabriela
Humberto Martins
Alexandre Rodrigues
Rafael Zulu
Paulo Cesar Ferreira
Oficial de Inteligência
Vanessa Fontana
Débora
Renato Góes
Góes
Mark Lassise
Gringo
Júnior Lisboa
Carlos Machado
Director Marcus Dartagnan
Writer Newton Cannito, Marcus Dartagnan, Marcos Takeda
Composer Gabriel Dib
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2018
Budget 8,500,000 BRL
Production Paradigm Productions
Also known as
E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro, Esquadrão Antissequestro, EAS - Esquadrão Antissequestro

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Updated 21 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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