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E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro
4.9
E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro
, 2018
E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro
Brazil / Action, Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.9
Synopsis
A group of terrorists kidnaps a soccer player's daughter and plans to blow up the Maracanã in the middle of the World Cup. Rafael, a former member of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, has a mission to save the girl and prevent this disaster.
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Cast
Carol Castro
Rosa
Lorena Comparato
Maiara
Genésio de Barros
Avô de Gabriela
Humberto Martins
Alexandre Rodrigues
Rafael Zulu
Paulo Cesar Ferreira
Oficial de Inteligência
Vanessa Fontana
Débora
Renato Góes
Góes
Mark Lassise
Gringo
Júnior Lisboa
Carlos Machado
Director
Marcus Dartagnan
Writer
Newton Cannito
,
Marcus Dartagnan
,
Marcos Takeda
Composer
Gabriel Dib
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Brazil
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2018
Budget
8,500,000 BRL
Production
Paradigm Productions
Also known as
E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro, Esquadrão Antissequestro, EAS - Esquadrão Antissequestro
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Film rating
4.9
Rate
10
votes
4.9
IMDb
Updated 21 November 2025
Showtimes
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