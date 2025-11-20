7.2Bölöni - Az erdélyi legenda
Bölöni - Az erdélyi legenda, 2025
Hungary / Biography, Documentary, Sport / 18+
Cast
László Bölöni
Self - Interviewee
Elma Aveiro
Self - Interviewee
Pedro Barbosa
Self - Interviewee
Nicolae Ceausescu
Self
Gheorghe Hagi
Self - Interviewee
Valentin Ceausescu
Self - Interviewee
Petr Cech
Self - Interviewee
Helmuth Duckadam
Self - Interviewee
Emerich Jenei
Self - Interviewee
Rui Jorge
Self - Interviewee
Writer Tamás Kollarik, Attila Szabó, Sandor Tako, Orsolya Benkõ
Composer Atti Pacsay
Film details
Country Hungary
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $63,377
Production FilmHungary, Siriat
Also known as
Bölöni - Az erdélyi legenda, Bölöni – Legenda Transilvaniei
Updated 20 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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