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Poster of Bölöni - Az erdélyi legenda
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Bölöni - Az erdélyi legenda
7.2

Bölöni - Az erdélyi legenda

, 2025
Bölöni - Az erdélyi legenda
Hungary / Biography, Documentary, Sport / 18+
Poster of Bölöni - Az erdélyi legenda
7.2

Cast

László Bölöni
Self - Interviewee
Elma Aveiro
Self - Interviewee
Pedro Barbosa
Self - Interviewee
Nicolae Ceausescu
Self
Gheorghe Hagi
Self - Interviewee
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo
Valentin Ceausescu
Self - Interviewee
Petr Cech
Self - Interviewee
Helmuth Duckadam
Self - Interviewee
Emerich Jenei
Self - Interviewee
Rui Jorge
Self - Interviewee
Writer Tamás Kollarik, Attila Szabó, Sandor Tako, Orsolya Benkõ
Composer Atti Pacsay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $63,377
Production FilmHungary, Siriat
Also known as
Bölöni - Az erdélyi legenda, Bölöni – Legenda Transilvaniei

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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