Frequently asked questions about the film “Hands of Gold”
When is the premiere of the film “Hands of Gold”?
The world premiere of the film “Hands of Gold” was on 7 June 2023.
What is the rating of the film “Hands of Gold”?
The film “Hands of Gold” is rated 5.6/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.7/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Hands of Gold”?
The runtime of the film “Hands of Gold” is 1 hour 49 minutes.
Who directed the film “Hands of Gold”?
The film “Hands of Gold” was directed by Isabelle Mergault.
What is the budget of the film “Hands of Gold”?
The budget of the film “Hands of Gold” is €5,880,000.
How much did the film “Hands of Gold” gross?
The film “Hands of Gold” grossed $2,051,806 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “Hands of Gold”?
The music for the film “Hands of Gold” was composed by Laurent Marimbert.