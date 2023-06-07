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Poster of Hands of Gold
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Hands of Gold
5.6

Hands of Gold

, 2023
Des mains en or
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Hands of Gold
5.6

Synopsis

Philippe is a well-known writer, whose life was going smoothly: a surgeon wife, a circle of high-ranking friends, a Parisian mansion... And above all, an imminent entry into the Académie Française. Except that Philippe suffers from terrible back pain that plagues his life. When he meets the incredible Martha, who picks him up after a car accident on the roads of Normandy, his vision of the world changes. With her gentle madness and her healing hands, this woman who seems so free is especially concerned with treating others, even if it means forgetting herself. Between these two characters that everything opposes, a surprising friendship is woven, with the opportunity for them to finally seize the best that life can offer them.

Cast

Lambert Wilson
Lambert Wilson
François
Josiane Balasko
Josiane Balasko
Martha
Sylvie Testud
Sylvie Testud
Rose
Nicolas Briançon
Antoine
Teresa Ovídio
Maria
Marie Petiot
Blandine
Sissi Duparc
Sissi Duparc
Norbert Ferrer
Norbert Ferrer
Laurent Claret
Joël Ravon
Pascal Tantot
Pascal Tantot
Guillaume Bouchede
Guillaume Bouchede
Director Isabelle Mergault
Writer Isabelle Mergault, Jean-Pierre Hasson
Composer Laurent Marimbert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 31 January 2026
World premiere 7 June 2023
Release date
7 June 2023 France
Budget €5,880,000
Worldwide Gross $2,051,806
Production Quad, Forecast Pictures, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Des mains en or, Hands of Gold

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 November 2025

Frequently asked questions about the film “Hands of Gold”

When is the premiere of the film “Hands of Gold”?

The world premiere of the film “Hands of Gold” was on 7 June 2023.

What is the rating of the film “Hands of Gold”?

The film “Hands of Gold” is rated 5.6/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.7/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Hands of Gold”?

The runtime of the film “Hands of Gold” is 1 hour 49 minutes.

Who directed the film “Hands of Gold”?

The film “Hands of Gold” was directed by Isabelle Mergault.

What is the budget of the film “Hands of Gold”?

The budget of the film “Hands of Gold” is €5,880,000.

How much did the film “Hands of Gold” gross?

The film “Hands of Gold” grossed $2,051,806 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “Hands of Gold”?

The music for the film “Hands of Gold” was composed by Laurent Marimbert.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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