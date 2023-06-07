The music for the film “Hands of Gold” was composed by Laurent Marimbert.

The film “Hands of Gold” grossed $2,051,806 worldwide.

The budget of the film “Hands of Gold” is €5,880,000.

The film “Hands of Gold” was directed by Isabelle Mergault.

The runtime of the film “Hands of Gold” is 1 hour 49 minutes.

The film “Hands of Gold” is rated 5.6/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.7/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “Hands of Gold” was on 7 June 2023.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.