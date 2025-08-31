Iva works in a clothing factory in rural Bulgaria battling a persistent, yet mysterious illness. When it is revealed that she is the first case of COVID in her small town, the news spirals into an endless j’accuse— first from the factory owners eager to shift responsibility, then from her fellow co-workers, her son, and eventually her entire community, even though Iva hasn’t left her small town in years. With Iva’s public demonization escalating as the first victims of the virus emerge, she is quickly turned into a social outcast.