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Poster of Made in EU
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Made in EU
6.5

Made in EU

, 2025
Made in EU
Bulgaria, Germany, Czechia / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Made in EU
6.5
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Synopsis

Iva works in a clothing factory in rural Bulgaria battling a persistent, yet mysterious illness. When it is revealed that she is the first case of COVID in her small town, the news spirals into an endless j’accuse— first from the factory owners eager to shift responsibility, then from her fellow co-workers, her son, and eventually her entire community, even though Iva hasn’t left her small town in years. With Iva’s public demonization escalating as the first victims of the virus emerge, she is quickly turned into a social outcast.

Cast

Francesco Frattini
Mancini
Gerasim Georgiev
Ivaylo Hristov
Anastasia Ingilizova
Slawa
Todor Kotzev
Gergana Pletnyova
Ivan Barnev
Francesco Frattini
Mancini
Martina Peneva
Ovanes Torosian
Director Stephan Komandarev
Writer Stephan Komandarev, Simeon Ventsislavov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria / Germany / Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 31 August 2025
Release date
21 November 2025 Bulgaria
19 February 2026 Germany 12
Worldwide Gross $59,250
Production 42film, Argo Film, Bulgarian National Television
Also known as
Made in EU

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 19 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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