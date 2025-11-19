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Poster of Aleksey Leonov. Kosmos vnutri
Kinoafisha Films Aleksey Leonov. Kosmos vnutri

Aleksey Leonov. Kosmos vnutri

, 2023
Aleksey Leonov. Kosmos vnutri
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Aleksey Leonov. Kosmos vnutri

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2023

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