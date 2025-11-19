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Poster of We Are Only Dreaming
6.4
Kinoafisha Films We Are Only Dreaming
6.4

We Are Only Dreaming

, 2023
Son nam tolko snitsya
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of We Are Only Dreaming
6.4

Synopsis

The unifying beginning of all the stories are their characters – they are all teenagers just entering adulthood. The theme of socio-psychological adaptation in the big world, the search for oneself and the difficulties of communication runs through all the films. These young people are ready to desperately run on thin ice, look for their favorite toy in a huge city dump, run away from their parents in their van, build a model of a dream house day after day, sit for hours in the pouring rain. In short, they are all learning to live.

Cast

Sofya Arzhanykh
Sofya Arzhanykh
Olga Balatskaya
Aleksei Gimmelreyh
Vladislav Konoplev
Vladislav Konoplev
Darya Moroz
Darya Moroz
Taras Shevchenko
Sofya Shidlovskaya
Sofya Shidlovskaya
Darya Vereshchagina
Grigoriy Vernik
Grigoriy Vernik
Aleksandr Antipenko
Ekaterina Bogucharskaya
Mayya Dorozhenko
Director Nikolay Kovalenko, Saveliy Osadchiy, Arina Ovchinnikova, Alina Sorokina
Composer Bogdan Chernoshchyokov, Mikhail Kotlyar, Daniil Prasolov, Ilya Sheyman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Also known as
Son nam tolko snitsya, Сон нам только снится

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 19 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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