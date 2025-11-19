The unifying beginning of all the stories are their characters – they are all teenagers just entering adulthood. The theme of socio-psychological adaptation in the big world, the search for oneself and the difficulties of communication runs through all the films. These young people are ready to desperately run on thin ice, look for their favorite toy in a huge city dump, run away from their parents in their van, build a model of a dream house day after day, sit for hours in the pouring rain. In short, they are all learning to live.