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Poster of Pasárgada
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Pasárgada
6.1

Pasárgada

, 2024
Pasárgada
Brazil / 18+
Poster of Pasárgada
6.1

Cast

Dira Paes
Dira Paes
Irene
Humberto Carrão
Manuel
Peter Ketnath
Peter
Cássia Kis
Ivana
Ilson Gonçalves
Ciça
Director Dira Paes
Writer Dira Paes
Composer O Grivo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Muiraquitã Filmes
Also known as
Pasárgada

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 18 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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