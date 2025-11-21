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7.3
Kinoafisha
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Mask
7.3
Mask
, 2025
Mask
India / Action, Comedy, Crime / 18+
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7.3
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Synopsis
440 crores stolen. Seven days to get it back. A game of greed, betrayal and intrigue culminates into an explosive climax in this story of a greedy man, a conniving woman and an uncanny guy with a bag full of tricks.
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Cast
Archana Chandhoke
Charlie
Nelson Dilipkumar
Narrator
Andrea Jeremiah
Bhumi
Kavin
Velu
Redin Kingsley
Aadukalam Naren
Bala Saravanan
Ruhani Sharma
George Maryan
Pavan
Pathman
Vinoth
Director
Vikarnan Ashok
Writer
Vikarnan Ashok
Composer
G.V. Prakash Kumar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 6 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
21 November 2025
Release date
21 November 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$34,002
Production
Black Madras Films, The Show Must Go On
Also known as
Mask
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
11
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 18 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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