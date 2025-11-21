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Poster of Mask
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Mask
7.3

Mask

, 2025
Mask
India / Action, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Mask
7.3
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

440 crores stolen. Seven days to get it back. A game of greed, betrayal and intrigue culminates into an explosive climax in this story of a greedy man, a conniving woman and an uncanny guy with a bag full of tricks.

Cast

Archana Chandhoke
Charlie
Nelson Dilipkumar
Narrator
Andrea Jeremiah
Bhumi
Kavin
Velu
Redin Kingsley
Aadukalam Naren
Bala Saravanan
Ruhani Sharma
George Maryan
Pavan
Pathman
Vinoth
Director Vikarnan Ashok
Writer Vikarnan Ashok
Composer G.V. Prakash Kumar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 November 2025
Release date
21 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $34,002
Production Black Madras Films, The Show Must Go On
Also known as
Mask

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 18 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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