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Poster of Vilaayath Budha
5.6
Vilaayath Budha - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Vilaayath Budha
5.6

Vilaayath Budha

, 2025
Vilayath Budha
India / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Vilaayath Budha
5.6
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Vilaayath Budha - Trailer
Vilaayath Budha  Trailer

Synopsis

Set in a village called Marayur , the story revolves around an ego clash between a retired school teacher, his old student and a few other colorful characters surrounding them.

Cast

Prithviraj Sukumaran
'Double' Mohanan
Tejeenthan Arunasalam
Priyamvada Krishnan
Kottayam Ramesh
Anu Mohan
Shammi Thilakan
Director Jayan Nambiar
Writer G.R. Indugopan, Rajesh Pinnadan
Composer Jakes Bejoy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 November 2025
Release date
21 November 2025 India U/A 16+
21 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $202,824
Production Urvasi Theaters
Also known as
Vilayath Budha, Vilaayath Buddha, Vilaayath Budha, Vilayath Buddha

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025 
Updated 17 November 2025

Film Trailers

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Vilaayath Budha - Trailer
Vilaayath Budha Trailer
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