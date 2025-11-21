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Vilaayath Budha
5.6
Vilaayath Budha
, 2025
Vilayath Budha
India / Drama / 18+
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Vilaayath Budha
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Synopsis
Set in a village called Marayur , the story revolves around an ego clash between a retired school teacher, his old student and a few other colorful characters surrounding them.
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Cast
Prithviraj Sukumaran
'Double' Mohanan
Tejeenthan Arunasalam
Priyamvada Krishnan
Kottayam Ramesh
Anu Mohan
Shammi Thilakan
Director
Jayan Nambiar
Writer
G.R. Indugopan
,
Rajesh Pinnadan
Composer
Jakes Bejoy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2025
World premiere
21 November 2025
Release date
21 November 2025
India
U/A 16+
21 November 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$202,824
Production
Urvasi Theaters
Also known as
Vilayath Budha, Vilaayath Buddha, Vilaayath Budha, Vilayath Buddha
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
4.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 17 November 2025
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