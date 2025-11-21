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Poster of Eko
8.4
Eko - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Eko
8.4

Eko

, 2025
Eko
India / 18+
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Poster of Eko
8.4
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Eko - Trailer
Eko  Trailer

Synopsis

Set against the misty hills of Kaattukunnu, on the Kerala–Karnataka border, eko̅ unfolds in a landscape both beautiful and brutal, where nature guards its secrets. The region is wild and untamed, its silence broken only by the echo of dogs calling across the forested hills. Once home to a legendary dog breeder named Kuriachan, Kaattukunnu is now a place where stories become legends. The people who remain are an aging woman, her servant boy, and the few who come in search of Kuriachan to take revenge. Even in his absence, Kuriachan’s presence can still be felt— watching, waiting, and ruling the hills.

Cast

Narain
Navykkaran
Ashokan
Appootty
Sandeep Pradeep
Peeyoos
Saheer Mohammed
Pappachan
Binu Pappu
Lorry Driver
Biana Momin
Mlaathi Chedathi
Saurabh Sachdeva
Kuriachan
Vineeth
Mohan Pothan
Ranjith Shekhar
Lorry Cleaner
Sim Zhi Fei
Soyi
Director Dinjith Ayyathan
Writer Bahul Ramesh
Composer Mujeeb Majeed
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 November 2025
Release date
27 November 2025 Lithuania N13
28 November 2025 Poland
21 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $1,342,756
Production Aaradyaa Creations
Also known as
Eko, Ekō

Film rating

8.4
Rate 15 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 17 November 2025

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Eko - Trailer
Eko Trailer
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