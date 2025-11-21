Set against the misty hills of Kaattukunnu, on the Kerala–Karnataka border, eko̅ unfolds in a landscape both beautiful and brutal, where nature guards its secrets. The region is wild and untamed, its silence broken only by the echo of dogs calling across the forested hills. Once home to a legendary dog breeder named Kuriachan, Kaattukunnu is now a place where stories become legends. The people who remain are an aging woman, her servant boy, and the few who come in search of Kuriachan to take revenge. Even in his absence, Kuriachan’s presence can still be felt— watching, waiting, and ruling the hills.