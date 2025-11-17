Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Baby Nymph
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Baby Nymph
6.1

Baby Nymph

, 2016
#babynymph
Brazil / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Baby Nymph
6.1

Synopsis

'#babynymph' is the definitive portrait of this generation, who believes that happiness only exists if it is shared on the web.

Cast

Dandara Adrien
Cibelle; Baby Nymph
Giovanna Almeida
Daiana
Kate Árabe
Policewoman
Rodrigo Chagas
Orfeu
Mayron Engel
Masked Man
Rafael Ferreira
Dionisio
Edgard Junior
Cop
Guilherme Martins
Hermes
Rita Monteiro
Dede (Deia)
Anderson Ued
Cop
Director Aldo Pedrosa
Writer Aldo Pedrosa
Composer Antônio Almeida, Luana Barbosa, Gilberto Belozzi, Aldo Pedrosa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2016
Production Technoscope Films
Also known as
#babynymph, #ninfabebê, Baby Nymph

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 17 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more