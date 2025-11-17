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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Baby Nymph
6.1
Baby Nymph
, 2016
#babynymph
Brazil / Drama, Thriller / 18+
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6.1
Synopsis
'#babynymph' is the definitive portrait of this generation, who believes that happiness only exists if it is shared on the web.
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Cast
Dandara Adrien
Cibelle; Baby Nymph
Giovanna Almeida
Daiana
Kate Árabe
Policewoman
Rodrigo Chagas
Orfeu
Mayron Engel
Masked Man
Rafael Ferreira
Dionisio
Edgard Junior
Cop
Guilherme Martins
Hermes
Rita Monteiro
Dede (Deia)
Anderson Ued
Cop
Director
Aldo Pedrosa
Writer
Aldo Pedrosa
Composer
Antônio Almeida
,
Luana Barbosa
,
Gilberto Belozzi
,
Aldo Pedrosa
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Brazil
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2016
Production
Technoscope Films
Also known as
#babynymph, #ninfabebê, Baby Nymph
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 17 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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