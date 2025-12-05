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Poster of The Vacation 2
Kinoafisha Films The Vacation 2

The Vacation 2

, 2025
Почивката 2
Bulgaria / Comedy / 18+
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Poster of The Vacation 2
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Synopsis

Bai Ivan and his gang decide to throw a grand drinking party in the empty apartment, since Spaska has gone to her mother’s village and taken Georgi with her. But just as everything is ready, Spaska unexpectedly returns with some “great” news – everyone is going to the seaside. The drinking plans fall apart, and Bai Ivan starts plotting how to sneak away and get back home… unaware that burglars are already wreaking havoc there. Meanwhile, Mecho and Marulka turn out to be the proud owners of a hotel in Nessebar, where they accidentally listed a room for only 5 leva — and that’s exactly where Bai Ivan and Spaska end up staying. At the same hotel arrive Ivana and Karalayn, who are filming an “unbelievable” influencer challenge – “24 Hours in a Hotel.” All roads lead to the same hotel… where chaos, laughter, rakia, and total madness ensue.

Cast

Димитър Кирязов
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 5 December 2025
Release date
5 December 2025 Bulgaria

Film rating

0.0
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Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 17 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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