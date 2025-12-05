Bai Ivan and his gang decide to throw a grand drinking party in the empty apartment, since Spaska has gone to her mother’s village and taken Georgi with her. But just as everything is ready, Spaska unexpectedly returns with some “great” news – everyone is going to the seaside. The drinking plans fall apart, and Bai Ivan starts plotting how to sneak away and get back home… unaware that burglars are already wreaking havoc there. Meanwhile, Mecho and Marulka turn out to be the proud owners of a hotel in Nessebar, where they accidentally listed a room for only 5 leva — and that’s exactly where Bai Ivan and Spaska end up staying. At the same hotel arrive Ivana and Karalayn, who are filming an “unbelievable” influencer challenge – “24 Hours in a Hotel.” All roads lead to the same hotel… where chaos, laughter, rakia, and total madness ensue.